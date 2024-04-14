Catholic Bishops open a fight with RUTO over his nefarious plot to take over Catholic schools

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - In an escalating confrontation between the Catholic Church and the Kenya Kwanza government, the Church has accused President William Ruto of scheming to take over Catholic-sponsored schools.
In a press conference, the Kenya
Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB highlighted the proposed Basic Education
Bill 2024 and Universities (Amendment) Bill 2024 as critical areas where the
government appears to be encroaching on the autonomy traditionally enjoyed by
religious organizations in managing educational institutions.
Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of
Kisumu, the newly elected KCCB chairperson, articulated the church's
apprehensions.
“There appears to be a
deliberate intent by the government to diminish and undermine the role of the
Catholic Church, and indeed all faiths, as custodians of morality in our
society,” he stated.
The Catholic Church operates a vast network of educational establishments, including 5,821 primary schools, 1,756 secondary schools, 2,513 early childhood development institutions, 220 vocational institutions, and 21 teacher training colleges.
"Collectively, these institutions account for a significant portion of the
national educational framework.
“The proposed legislation marks
a profound shift in the government's approach towards church-sponsored
schools,” Muhatia explained.
According to the Basic Education
Bill, the role of 'sponsors' in education will be redefined, granting the
Cabinet Secretary sweeping powers to influence decisions affecting private and
church-sponsored schools.
“This is a stark departure from
the historical agreements between the Church and the State regarding the
administration of church-founded educational institutions,” Muhatia added,
emphasizing the breach of trust and tradition this represents.
Moreover, the Bill specifies
that the chairperson of the Board of Management for public schools sponsored by
faith-based organizations will be appointed by the County Education Board in
consultation with the sponsors, a move that the Church sees as a further
erosion of its influence.
“It is perplexing that the
government chooses to focus on the control of private and faith-based
universities at a time when public universities are facing severe challenges,”
remarked Muhatia.
“We advocate for standards
and guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, but insist on thorough and
respectful consultations with all parties involved in matters that impact our
institutions,” he added.
