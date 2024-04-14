Catholic Bishops open a fight with RUTO over his nefarious plot to take over Catholic schools





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - In an escalating confrontation between the Catholic Church and the Kenya Kwanza government, the Church has accused President William Ruto of scheming to take over Catholic-sponsored schools.

In a press conference, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB highlighted the proposed Basic Education Bill 2024 and Universities (Amendment) Bill 2024 as critical areas where the government appears to be encroaching on the autonomy traditionally enjoyed by religious organizations in managing educational institutions.

Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu, the newly elected KCCB chairperson, articulated the church's apprehensions.

“There appears to be a deliberate intent by the government to diminish and undermine the role of the Catholic Church, and indeed all faiths, as custodians of morality in our society,” he stated.

The Catholic Church operates a vast network of educational establishments, including 5,821 primary schools, 1,756 secondary schools, 2,513 early childhood development institutions, 220 vocational institutions, and 21 teacher training colleges.

"Collectively, these institutions account for a significant portion of the national educational framework.

“The proposed legislation marks a profound shift in the government's approach towards church-sponsored schools,” Muhatia explained.

According to the Basic Education Bill, the role of 'sponsors' in education will be redefined, granting the Cabinet Secretary sweeping powers to influence decisions affecting private and church-sponsored schools.

“This is a stark departure from the historical agreements between the Church and the State regarding the administration of church-founded educational institutions,” Muhatia added, emphasizing the breach of trust and tradition this represents.

Moreover, the Bill specifies that the chairperson of the Board of Management for public schools sponsored by faith-based organizations will be appointed by the County Education Board in consultation with the sponsors, a move that the Church sees as a further erosion of its influence.

“It is perplexing that the government chooses to focus on the control of private and faith-based universities at a time when public universities are facing severe challenges,” remarked Muhatia.

“We advocate for standards and guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, but insist on thorough and respectful consultations with all parties involved in matters that impact our institutions,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST