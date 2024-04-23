This Kamba politician is now a serial conman after losing the 2022 election – Look! He is also armed and dangerous





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - A politician who unsuccessfully vied for a parliamentary seat in 2022 was arrested over the weekend on suspicion that he had become a serial conman.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives based at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi, traced the politician to his Kitui home where he was hiding.

The politician was found to be masquerading as an EACC top official and conning unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a report, it was indicated that the former MP aspirant was issuing fake integrity clearance certificates to vulnerable Kenyans.

“An armed and dangerous criminal who has been conning Kenyans while impersonating EACC Detectives, as well as issuing fake Integrity Clearance Certificates to job seekers at a fee, in the names of top EACC officials, has been arrested,” an EACC official revealed.

EACC further revealed that the politician was a serial impostor who had a conviction history.

He was immediately taken to Nairobi where he is being detained at Kilimani Police Station.

It was further reported that during the arrest, the politician was found with a firearm as well as seven mobile phones.

The mobile phones will now be subjected to forensics to determine if they were used to commit the crimes.

EACC has warned Kenyans who impersonate its officers that they are breaking the law and risk being arrested and jailed.

Additionally, members of the public are advised to report any suspicious individuals purporting to represent EACC using any of the readily available channels.













