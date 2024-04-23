Another Kenya Air Force officer dies in tragic road accident just a day after the burial of General OGOLLA – May his soul rest in peace





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - A family is mourning the death of their kin, a Kenya Air Force Officer, who passed away in a head-on collision involving two motorbikes.

Reports indicate that the officer, identified as Paytone Mitch Opiyo, was carrying his brother when the crash occurred on Sunday night.

The officer died on the spot together with the rider of the other motorbike involved.

The accident occurred along Bondo-Usenge Road.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the crash to the press noting that two pillion passengers sustained injuries in the process.

The two were taken to Siaya County Referral Hospital for specialized treatment while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the morgue.

The accidents come barely a week after the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla perished alongside nine others when a chopper ferrying them crashed.

The accident occurred shortly after a working tour the KDF boss had taken in the Rift Valley region on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST