PSRA sends auditors to probe how ATWOLI uses COTU Billions – The old man is surrounded now

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has sent forensic investigators to the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) to see how it uses money contributed by security guards.
Every month, COTU, under the
leadership of octogenarian Francis Atwoli, receives billions of shilling from the deductions of security officers.
PSRA directed the firms to
submit, in the next two days, a schedule of deductions and remittances as well
as all financial correspondences between the firms and COTU regarding the same.
PSRA CEO, Fazul Mohammed, has
appointed a team of auditors led by Phillip Okello and Clinton Ighalula to
probe the collection and use of finances that have been deducted from at least
1.3 million guards.
“Take notice that failure to
comply with the directive shall result in a statutory review of your
registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 of the Private
Security Regulation Act,” Mohammed said in a letter to the security firms.
PSRA said the audit was
prompted by numerous complaints from private security officers, adding that
preliminary investigations revealed that the over 1.3 million guards had
contributed billions of shillings to COTU, which could not allegedly be
adequately accounted for.
