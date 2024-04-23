PSRA sends auditors to probe how ATWOLI uses COTU Billions – The old man is surrounded now





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has sent forensic investigators to the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) to see how it uses money contributed by security guards.

Every month, COTU, under the leadership of octogenarian Francis Atwoli, receives billions of shilling from the deductions of security officers.

PSRA directed the firms to submit, in the next two days, a schedule of deductions and remittances as well as all financial correspondences between the firms and COTU regarding the same.

PSRA CEO, Fazul Mohammed, has appointed a team of auditors led by Phillip Okello and Clinton Ighalula to probe the collection and use of finances that have been deducted from at least 1.3 million guards.

“Take notice that failure to comply with the directive shall result in a statutory review of your registration and licensing status in accordance with Section 32 of the Private Security Regulation Act,” Mohammed said in a letter to the security firms.

PSRA said the audit was prompted by numerous complaints from private security officers, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the over 1.3 million guards had contributed billions of shillings to COTU, which could not allegedly be adequately accounted for.

