This is why RAILA ODINGA is mourning silently – Pray for BABA and ODM

Tuesday, April 2,2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is silently mourning, following the death of one of his 'close family members'

On Tuesday, the Orange party announced the death of Utawala ward chair lady Jane Akinyi.

The party noted that Akinyi died after a short illness.

"We are saddened by the passing on of our Chairlady for Utawala Ward in Embakasi East Jane Akinyi after a short illness," ODM said.

ODM described Akinyi as being instrumental in the growth of the party.

"As a party, we have lost a loyal and dedicated leader who worked hard for the party’s growth in Utawala and Nairobi as a whole. May her soul rest in peace," ODM said.

This comes a month after ODM lost one of its branch officials in Kiambu.

Joseph Njoroge Kihara's death came after the loss of two other ODM members; a branch youth league official in Gem and a former MCA in Teso South.

"Today we mourn the passing on of our chairman of the Githunguri Branch in Kiambu County Joseph Njoroge Kihara after an illness.

"We have lost a loyal and dedicated member of the party who worked tirelessly to popularise the party in Kiambu. We shall miss him. RIP Chairman," the party said then.

On January 29, the ODM party suffered a double tragedy, following the deaths of Gem ODM Youth League chairman Aggrey Okoth Ombee and a former ward rep.

Ombee died after a short illness, the party said in a statement.

