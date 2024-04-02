MUDAVADI delivers another bombshell ahead of 2027 and leaves GACHAGUA deeply disturbed – Look!

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi has left Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua deeply disturbed.

This is after he announced that earthquake 2.0 was in the offing, hinting at the possibility of major political realignments in the 2027 elections.

While acknowledging that UDA was the principal party in the Kenya Kwanza administration, Musalia remarked that his Amani National Congress (ANC) was equally not a pushover.

The sentiments from Musalia came at a time when speculation is rife that President William Ruto is shopping for another running mate and Musalia is being groomed to be Kenya's 6th President.

“I must tell you frankly that our conversations must be serious about how to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza administration and how to work very closely with the UDA and even engage in deeper debates,” he told ANC supporters.

“Do not ask me which debates. I will tell you later which debate. Another earthquake is coming.”

Mudavadi’s first earthquake was in 2022 when he decided to dump One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and join ranks with President William Ruto.

Despite promising an earthquake, Musalia dismissed reports that there were cracks within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The PCS remarked that the parties forming Kenya Kwanza were working in harmony to ensure that President William Ruto’s administration delivered on its mandate.

“I want to assure you that for as long as God gives me life, our job will be to strengthen Kenya Kwanza's administration under William Ruto and not try to undermine it from within,” he vowed.

Musalia added that he was speaking as one of the senior-most members of the ANC as such, he could make pronouncements on behalf of the party.

