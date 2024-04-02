MUDAVADI delivers another bombshell ahead of 2027 and leaves GACHAGUA deeply disturbed – Look!

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi has left Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua deeply disturbed.
This is after he announced that earthquake 2.0 was in the
offing, hinting at the possibility of major political realignments in the 2027
elections.
While acknowledging that UDA was the principal party in the
Kenya Kwanza administration, Musalia remarked that his Amani National
Congress (ANC) was equally not a pushover.
The sentiments from Musalia came at a time when speculation
is rife that President William Ruto is shopping for another running mate and
Musalia is being groomed to be Kenya's 6th President.
“I must tell you frankly that our conversations must be
serious about how to strengthen the Kenya Kwanza administration and how to work
very closely with the UDA and even engage in deeper debates,” he told ANC
supporters.
“Do not ask me which debates. I will tell you later which
debate. Another earthquake is coming.”
Mudavadi’s first earthquake was in 2022 when he decided
to dump One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and join ranks with President William
Ruto.
Despite promising an earthquake, Musalia dismissed reports
that there were cracks within the Kenya Kwanza administration.
The PCS remarked that the parties forming Kenya Kwanza were
working in harmony to ensure that President William Ruto’s administration
delivered on its mandate.
“I want to assure you that for as long as God gives me life,
our job will be to strengthen Kenya Kwanza's administration under William Ruto
and not try to undermine it from within,” he vowed.
Musalia added that he was speaking as one of the senior-most
members of the ANC as such, he could make pronouncements on behalf of the
party.
