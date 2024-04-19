This is what ‘general’ MIGUNA MIGUNA has said after the death of CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA

Friday, April 19, 2024 - The country is currently mourning following the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces General, Francis Ogolla, on Thursday afternoon.
The
four-star general was among ten people who perished after the chopper carrying
him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
The bodies of those who
died were flown to Nairobi and the two survivors are being treated in hospital.
Announcing three days of national
mourning, President William Ruto said the deaths were a "moment of great
sadness" for the country.
Gen Ogolla was appointed Kenya's
Chief of Defence Forces in April last year.
Mr Ruto described his chief
military officer as a gallant man who had died in the line of duty.
Reacting to
Ogolla’s death, Miguna asked the investigative authorities to probe what caused
the chopper's crash.
“We need a thorough
investigation!," Miguna wrote on his X account ( formerly Twitter).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments