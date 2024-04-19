This is what ‘general’ MIGUNA MIGUNA has said after the death of CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA







Friday, April 19, 2024 - The country is currently mourning following the tragic death of Chief of Defence Forces General, Francis Ogolla, on Thursday afternoon.

The four-star general was among ten people who perished after the chopper carrying him crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The bodies of those who died were flown to Nairobi and the two survivors are being treated in hospital.

Announcing three days of national mourning, President William Ruto said the deaths were a "moment of great sadness" for the country.

Gen Ogolla was appointed Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces in April last year.

Mr Ruto described his chief military officer as a gallant man who had died in the line of duty.

Reacting to Ogolla’s death, Miguna asked the investigative authorities to probe what caused the chopper's crash.

“We need a thorough investigation!," Miguna wrote on his X account ( formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST