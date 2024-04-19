Here is MARTHA KARUA’s tough message to RUTO following the death of CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of Chief of Defence Forces General, Francis Ogolla, who died in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday.

Ogolla and nine Kenya Defence Forces officers paid the ultimate price after the chopper that was carrying them crashed.

Only two people survived.

Reacting to the crash, Karua asked President William Ruto's Government to tell Kenyans what caused the ill-fated chopper to crash.

Karua said if the life of a four-star general like Ogolla is not safe, then it means that ordinary Kenyans are no longer safe.

“In the fullness of time we await information on what caused the crash @kdfinfo if we cannot secure the CDF then who is safe ?,” Karua asked on X

In his speech after General Ogolla's death, Ruto said this was a moment of sadness not only for him but also for the Defence Forces fraternity and the country at large.

"This is a moment of great sadness for myself, as the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Defence Forces fraternity and the nation at large. Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals, gallant officers, service men and women.

"In honour of the life and the distinguished military career of the fallen general, who lost his life not just while in office, but in active military duty, the nation will observe 3 days of mourning commencing on Friday, April 19, 2024," Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST