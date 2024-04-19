Even ROBERT ALAI agrees that General OGOLLA’s chopper was poorly maintained and blames RUTO and his sky team







Friday, April 19, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has blamed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government over yesterday's crash of a military chopper that killed Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine others.

The chopper, Bell UH-1B helicopter, nicknamed the "Huey,” crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County and only one survived from the accident.

Sharing his sentiments on social media after the tragic death of the four-star general and his team, Alai said the chopper was poorly maintained and blamed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders for misusing military planes and choppers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, have been using military choppers during their travels and this, according to Alai, has resulted to misuse and poor maintenance of the birds.

“Let's agree that the KDF and Police choppers and fixed-wings are being misused.”

“Do they get enough time in hangars for repairs and maintenance?”

“General Ogola travelled like an OCPD and tried to inspect every toilet and cattle dip.”

“Surprising! Let's all tell Kenya Kwanza leaders to slow down on the misuse of KDF resources.”

“Kibaki's people tried the same, and it claimed many lives,” Alai wrote on his X account.

