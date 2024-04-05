This is SIMBA ARATI‘s message to RUTO’s sycophants who have been questioning his academic credentials



Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, has attacked President William Ruto’s sycophants who have been questioning his academic credentials.

Speaking at a public function in Kisii County on Thursday, Arati said he had nothing to hide about his academic credentials because they are genuine.

The ODM governor said he is ready to prove his critics wrong by making public classmates and his master's degree thesis.

"I can show you who I went to university with. I can show you my thesis. I can show you the lecturers who taught me.

"You cannot win on this one. I have enough proof, so find something else to talk about. Not my academic credentials,” Arati stated.

"Mark my words, come 2027, I will win with over 300k votes. If you are men enough, go to Nairobi and win an MP seat. You can't.

"I defeated you by a huge margin in 2022. I will do the same in 2027," Arati added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST