A man locks himself in a godown in Eastleigh and threatens to commit suicide over Sh 1.5 million owed to him by the boss- The boss was forced to send him Sh 450,000 on the spot.



Friday, April 5, 2024 - There was drama after a driver stormed his workplace in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and locked himself in a godown, before threatening to die by suicide if he was not paid Sh 1.5 million owed to him.

The man reportedly locked himself in the godown that had some chemicals that he said he would use in his mission.

Police were called to the scene and established that the company owed him the said amount.

The officers negotiated with the man as he held perfumes and other chemicals, which he intended to use.

After negotiations, the driver agreed to stop his intended mission on condition the employer sent him a minimum of Sh450, 000 which was paid through his mobile phone.

He requested to talk to his boss upon receiving the cash and later opened the door.

He said he knew he had committed and offence and offered to be handcuffed.

He was arrested and taken away to the police cells.

The security officers said they were counseling him as part of efforts to address the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.