Is my son worth 30K? Popular Mugithi singer KAREH B publicly questions Chavakali Boys administration for bribing to cover up the death as she mourns her son.





Friday, April 5, 2024 - Mugithi singer Mary Goicha, popularly known as Kareh B, is mourning the untimely demise of her son Joseph Maduli, who died in a road accident after an Easy Coach bus ferrying Chavakali High School students at night was involved in an accident.

The bus was heading to Nairobi when the driver lost control and overturned at Mamboleo in Kisumu.

Taking to her Facebook account, the singer confessed that she is breaking apart following the death of her son.

She said the school has not bothered to contact her or condoled with her since her son died.

Kareh B also claimed that the school gave out a bribe of Sh 30,000 to an unnamed person to cover up the death.

“I Need Answers. Am breaking Apart. I have been a parent at Chavakali Boys for the past 4years and no one has called to inform me of my son's death or better still condole with me.

"You even had to bribe someone with 30k. Is my son worth 30K?” she posed.

Speaking to journalists, KarehB said she did not understand why the school allowed students to travel at night despite concern from parents.

“The students always travel during the day, I do not know why they were allowed to travel at night.

"Some parents were okay with the decision but others weren’t.

"They should have given an alternative to those who had reservations,” she said.

The deceased was set to sit for his national examinations this year and aspired to be a pilot.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.