These UDA guys are real mafia! See how Governor WAMATANGI has been looting Kiambu County as if there is no tomorrow?



Friday April 12, 2024 - Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has put Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi on the spot over his flagship project that seeks to empower his constituents by providing them with chicks.

In the report on County Governments County Executive 2022/ 2023, the Auditor General revealed that the Governor spent Ksh 18 million to purchase 60,000 one-month-old chicks and the amount was fully paid on April 20, 2023.

However, despite the payment, the report revealed that 37,500 of those chicks had not been delivered.

The cost of the undelivered chicks was Ksh 11.25 million.

"No explanation was provided as to why the supplier did not supply the remaining 37,500 chicks," read part of the report.

According to the report, 12,000 and 10,500 chicks were delivered in July and August 2023 respectively.

This was among the irregularities highlighted by the Auditor General in Kiambu County during the period under review.

Also on undelivered goods, the county was questioned over Ksh 81.8 million spent to purchase certified seeds, breeding stock, and live animals among others.

Gathungu also highlighted that the County procured maize seeds valued at Ksh 34.8 million from the Kenya National Trading Corporation but only goods worth Ksh 20.3 million were delivered.

Additionally, the report revealed that Kiambu spent Ksh 11.2 million to purchase liquid nitrogen, semen, plastic socks, hand gloves and paper towels from the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Center.

However, only Ksh 5.4 million worth of goods were supplied leaving a balance of Ks h5.7 million worth of goods not delivered.

Notably, Wamatangi has been distributing kienyeji chicks to women in the County as one of the plans to empower women and also enable them to earn a living.

The county is also looking to distribute piglets to men which will ensure wholesome economic growth in the county and encourage farming.

