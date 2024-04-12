Kenya Kwanza is a big joke as RUTO scores C while GACHAGUA gets a D in the latest Infotrak ranking



Friday April 12, 2024 - President William Ruto scored a C in terms of performance according to the latest ranking released by Infotrak yesterday.

The market and social research company further revealed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scored a D.

In the report, Ruto scored a mean rating of 52 per cent with his deputy coming close at 48 per cent.

In a similar survey released by Infotrak in December 2023, President Ruto scored a D with a mean rating of 47 per cent with Gachagua scoring an E of 36 per cent.

While many Kenyans feel the President and his Deputy have underperformed, 67 per cent of Kenyans revealed that they were happy with the performance of Cabinet Secretaries.

Overall, 41 per cent of Kenyans feel that Government officials have performed poorly with 32 per cent giving an average rating.

Kenyans feel that the Senate is the best-performing Government institution with a 69 per cent mean rating translating to a B.

On the other hand, fewer Kenyans approved of the National Assembly's performance with only 53 per cent of Kenyans feeling that Parliament has not performed.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary was highly ranked by Kenyans receiving a mean rating of 67 per cent and a grade of B.

Infotrak added that 62 per cent of Kenyans revealed that they were satisfied with how the Opposition was keeping the Executive in check.

The Kenyan DAILY POST