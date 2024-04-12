Kenya Kwanza is a big joke as RUTO scores C while GACHAGUA gets a D in the latest Infotrak ranking

Friday April 12, 2024 - President William Ruto scored a C in terms of performance according to the latest ranking released by Infotrak yesterday.
The market and social research company further revealed
that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scored a D.
In the report, Ruto scored a mean rating of 52 per cent with
his deputy coming close at 48 per cent.
In a similar survey released by Infotrak in December 2023,
President Ruto scored a D with a mean rating of 47 per cent with Gachagua
scoring an E of 36 per cent.
While many Kenyans feel the President and his Deputy have
underperformed, 67 per cent of Kenyans revealed that they were happy with
the performance of Cabinet Secretaries.
Overall, 41 per cent of Kenyans feel that Government
officials have performed poorly with 32 per cent giving an average
rating.
Kenyans feel that the Senate is the best-performing Government
institution with a 69 per cent mean rating translating to a B.
On the other hand, fewer Kenyans approved of the National
Assembly's performance with only 53 per cent of Kenyans feeling that Parliament
has not performed.
Meanwhile, the Judiciary was highly ranked by Kenyans
receiving a mean rating of 67 per cent and a grade of B.
Infotrak added that 62 per cent of Kenyans revealed that they
were satisfied with how the Opposition was keeping the Executive in check.
The
