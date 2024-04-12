Auditor General reveals the only Governor that has not looted public funds like the rest – LOOK! You won’t believe this



Friday April 12, 2024 - Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has emerged as one of the best financial managers according to Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

The Office of Auditor General (OAG), in its report for County Executives, in the 2022-2023 financial year revealed billions looted by Governors and other County officials.

Meru County, under the leadership of Kawira Mwangaza, was one of the devolved units that reported the least instances of County officials looting taxpayers’ funds.

It was also one of the few Counties in Kenya where the Auditor did not flag tribal appointments when employing County staff.

The report from the Auditor General is in contrast to the events in Meru County Assembly where members have impeached the Governor repeatedly over accusations of misuse of public funds.

Kawira Mwangaza, on her part, has reiterated that MCAs fight her because she has been resolute in defending public resources from being looted.

