The scary moment a Wajir bus enroute to Nairobi at night was swept away by floods along Nairobi-Garissa highway with several passengers trapped inside (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - On Monday night, a bus en route to Nairobi was swept away by floods between Mororo and Garissa along the Nairobi-Garissa highway.
The Kenya National
Highways Authority (KeNHA) had announced the closure of the road due to
flooding caused by the ongoing heavy rains but the driver ignored the warning.
It is alleged that the
rogue driver bribed to use the road at night.
A video shared by an X
user shows the bus being swept away by the raging floods as onlookers watch
helplessly from a distance.
The passengers were
trapped inside the bus after it was submerged in the floods.
It is not clear
whether there were any casualties.
Watch the video.
The moment a Wajir bus en route to Nairobi at night was swept away by floods along Nairobi-Garissa highway with several passengers trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/qWyjAY1gLQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 9, 2024
