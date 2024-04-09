The scary moment a Wajir bus enroute to Nairobi at night was swept away by floods along Nairobi-Garissa highway with several passengers trapped inside (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - On Monday night, a bus en route to Nairobi was swept away by floods between Mororo and Garissa along the Nairobi-Garissa highway.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had announced the closure of the road due to flooding caused by the ongoing heavy rains but the driver ignored the warning.

It is alleged that the rogue driver bribed to use the road at night.

A video shared by an X user shows the bus being swept away by the raging floods as onlookers watch helplessly from a distance.

The passengers were trapped inside the bus after it was submerged in the floods.

It is not clear whether there were any casualties.

Watch the video.

The moment a Wajir bus en route to Nairobi at night was swept away by floods along Nairobi-Garissa highway with several passengers trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/qWyjAY1gLQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.