CCTV captures how 23-year-old KELVIN NGUMBAO was murdered by a close friend he had hosted in his house while asleep - Ogopa Marafiki (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - The family of 23-year-old Kelvin Ngumbao is crying for justice after he was killed by a person well-known to him.

Kelvin hosted his friend at his house, not knowing that he had an evil plan.

The ‘evil friend’ smashed his head with a meko when he was asleep.

He then walked out and returned with a stone, delivering the fatal blow.

To fake the murder, he lit the victim’s bed and hoped people would suspect he died in a fire outbreak.

The heinous murder happened in February this year.

The suspect is yet to be arrested, despite CCTV cameras capturing him killing the victim.

















Watch the footage.

CCTV captures how 23-year-old KELVIN NGUMBAO was murdered by a close friend he had hosted in his house while asleep pic.twitter.com/E1sxdkgQdh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.