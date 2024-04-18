The late Captain HILLARY LITALI who died alongside General OGOLLA in the ill-fated military chopper was a vibe - Watch videos shared by his friends.

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Captain Hillary Litali was among the KDF officers who died on Thursday in a chopper crash alongside General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

The youthful captain joined the Kenya Defence Forces in 2013.

He was described by friends and colleagues in the military as ever-jovial and friendly.

Videos of Litali having some fun moments with his colleagues in the military have surfaced.

He loved dancing and spending time with his colleagues in the disciplined force.

Captain Hilary Litali was standing in as Aide to Gen Ogolla.

