Meet FRANKFORD MOGIRE, the only survivor in the deadly crash that claimed the life of General FRANCIS OGOLLA - He reportedly jumped mid-air (PHOTOs).

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Frankford Karanja Mogire is the only survivor in the deadly chopper crash that claimed the life of Kenya Defence Forces boss Francis Ogolla and other military officials.
Karanja
was a photographer in the army, having joined the forces in 2015 after studying
journalism.
He
has been putting his skills into practice as a KDF photographer.
His
father is also in the army.
According
to reports, he jumped mid-air and miraculously survived the crash.
The ill-fated chopper crashed in the Sindar
area on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.
Witnesses
said it burst into flames on crashing.
See photos of the sole survivor.
