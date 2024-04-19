The ill-fated chopper that killed General OGOLLA was poorly maintained and was made in the 1950s - They were looting all the maintenance money







Friday, April 19,2024 - Fresh details have emerged over the status of the Kenya Airforce helicopter that crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday and killed Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine other Kenya Defence Forces officers.

The plane that crashed was a Bell UH-1B helicopter, nicknamed the "Huey,” and was developed in the 1950s.

It was widely used by the US military during the Vietnam War.

Sources at the Kenya Airforce said most of the helicopters are poorly maintained because the maintenance money is looted by their seniors.

Several modern helicopters can even run for 50–100 hours without needing maintenance but Huey needs some costly maintenance.

In just under one year, over 5 choppers that belong to Kenya Defence Forces have crashed killing a dozen soldiers and injuring many.

The Kenyan DAILY POST