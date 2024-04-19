Quiver Lounge deejay and hypeman found guilty in connection with the murder of the late Juja MP George Thuo - This is how they executed the murder at Club Porkies.

Friday, April 19, 2024 - Six suspects charged with the murder of former Juja Member of Parliament George Thuo in 2013 have been found guilty.
Paul
Wainaina Boiyo, Christopher Lumbasio Andika, Andrew Karanja Wainaina,
Samuel Ngugi alias Dj Vizzy Vee, Esther
Ndinda Mulinge, and Ruth Vanessa Irungu will now have to mitigate before the
court sentences them.
Samuel
Ngugi, better known as Dj Vizzy Vee(pictured), is a popular deejay and hypeman
at Quiver Lounge.
Justice
Roselyne Korir ruled on Friday that the prosecution has proved its case against
the six persons.
“It’
is my findings that the prosecution has proved its case… each accused is
convicted accordingly,” ruled the judge.
The
court further cancelled their bail since they were all out on cash bail.
The
court noted that Thuo died after his drink was spiked at Porkies Club in
Thika.
The
prosecution proved its argument that traces of pesticide was found in Thuo’s
body thereby dismissing allegations that he was poisoned somewhere else.
The
court further noted that the first, second, third, and fourth accused persons
sat with the MP on the material date and that no evidence was given to the
court to show that they left the table.
According
to the judge, the four had the opportunity to tamper with the drink.
The
court further dismissed the submissions by the sixth person who argued that she
bought the MP a drink as a sign of friendship.
Vanessa
Irungu had told the court that she went to Porkies looking for change of
Ksh.1,000, saw the MP, hugged him, and bought him a drink.
The
court, however, questioned her motive and wondered whether the hug was a Judas
hug referring it to “kikulacho kinguoni mwako.”
“Was
the hug of the sixth person the Judas kiss… evidence showed that she was a
regular customer and she would be given the change even without buying a drink
for the MP,” the court said.
Boiyo
is the proprietor of Club Porkies in Thika where the MP was poisoned while
Lumbasio was a friend of the late Thuo.
Ndinda
is the waitress who allegedly served Thuo while Vanessa is the woman reveller
who bought Thuo a beer before his death.
