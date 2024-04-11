The Government has NO money to pay doctors!! - ATWOLI tells striking medics



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has urged striking medics to return to work because the Government has no money to meet their demands.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Wednesday, the veteran trade unionist echoed sentiments by President William Ruto who told the doctors that the Government has no money to increase their salaries.

According to Atwoli, the President is trying to be sincere with the striking doctors over the current stalemate.

He argued that what needs to be done is to have a compromise position to ensure doctors resume their work.

"But the President says he has no money.”

“He's trying to be candidly clear on what he has, but how do we turn that into a paper and sign?”

“How do we convince, or how do we get a way out of it? He's trying to be sincere," Atwoli said.

Atwoli pointed out that Ruto's position could have been informed by the expert opinion of people working at the National Treasury.

"You know very well the Treasury, people who want to focus on taxation, people who look into the affairs of our economy, people who handle issues on a daily basis that concern Kenyans, as far as working men and women in this country are concerned, are in government.”

“And these are the people that understand what happens from each and every quarter," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST