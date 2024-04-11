MOI’s family thrown into mourning as their daughter JUNE CHEBET passes away – RUTO sends condolences



Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Late former President Daniel Moi’s daughter, June Moi, has passed away.

June, 60, died on Thursday morning according to family sources.

The family, however, did not reveal the cause of her death but requested Kenyans for privacy to mourn their departed kin.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on of our beloved, June Chebet Moi this morning.”

“At this time of grief, we request your prayers and privacy as we the family come to terms with the tragic loss of our sister.”

“May her soul rest in eternal peace.,” the statement read.

President William Ruto has condoled with the Moi family and prayed for strength to the family during the difficult time.





“My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President Daniel Arap Moi over the loss of June Chebet Moi.”

“May God give you strength at this difficult time. Rest In Peace June,” said Ruto.

Cooperatives and MSME Development CS Simon Chelugui also sent his condolence message to the Moi family after the death of Chebet.

“I am saddened by the news of June’s death and I hereby join other Kenyans in mourning with you the passing on of this wonderful lady, a patriot.”

“My heart and prayers go out to the Moi family, friends, and relatives during this time of grief,” Chelugui said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST