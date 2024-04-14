The fear is gone as Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI now tells RUTO that Kenyans will never forgive him over this – Look!





Sunday, April 14, 2024 – Celebrated City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has warned President William Ruto to fire Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, or else, things will never be the same again for him.

Linturi has been dragged into the saga of a fake fertiliser brand supplied to Kenyan farmers.

The CS has been dominating headlines and news pages over his approach to the scandal.

While appearing on the agriculture departmental committees both in the National Assembly and Senate, Linturi renounced the reports that the government was supplying fake inputs under its subsidy programme, clarifying that the fertiliser in question was only short of the requisite elements.

But, according to Ahmednasir, Linturi could dent Ruto's legacy if he still keeps him around.

He noted that showing Linturi the door is the current bare minimum for the president.

"President William Ruto will be excused and even forgiven for overlooking the palpable incompetence of Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi.

"But he will not be forgiven for not acting decisively in chopping off Linturi's head in light of the treasonous fertiliser scandal in the ministry," the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Linturi directed the immediate shutdown of KEL chemical company pending investigations of fake fertilizer supplied to farmers.

In a statement on Friday, CS Linturi also ordered the manufacturing license issued to the company to be revoked immediately.

The Agriculture CS issued the directive after he visited the company’s manufacturing plant in Thika town, Kiambu County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST