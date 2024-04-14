A lady came to church with a baby and confronted Reverend RUTH WAMUYU’s husband, BISHOP THEURI, for being a deadbeat dad - More details emerge as his rogue behaviours are badly exposed

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Reverend Ruth Wamuyu’s husband, Bishop Theuri Maina, has been preying on his female congregants.
According to a source, he has impregnated
several ladies in his church.
Last year, a lady came to his church with a
baby, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad but she was denied entry.
It is also emerging Sabina Mutheu, the trending
lady he was accused of impregnating was threatened to record a video and deny
the allegations.
His wife Ruth Wamuyu has been contemplating
divorce due to his cheating behaviours.
Here is an expose on the rogue preacher via
Cyprian Nyakundi.
Expose
this crook who is a bishop (of Victors Assembly Church Kikuyu) on Sundays and a
fraud on weekdays.
His
name is Theuri Maina, husband to renowned Kikuyu gospel artist and reverend at
the same church, Ruth Wamuyu.
There
was a recent expose of him where he impregnated a young lady from his church,
but later they made her record a video denying those allegations; I'm sure she
must have been threatened to do that.
The
fact is he is well known to prey on young congregants in his church. Last year,
a lady came to his church with a kid claiming that he was a deadbeat, but he
had her prevented from entering the church.
He later forced her to come confess in church
that she was being used to tarnish his name. He has impregnated several, it's
not just these two, but they end up being threatened whenever they try to speak
out.
He openly says during his sermons that he is
untouchable and nothing can be done to him because he is well connected to the
'who's who' in the country, and truth to it, he has most of Kikuyu town
politicians in his pockets and top UDA politicians as he played a pivotal role
in their victories.
He
was recently appointed the chairman of the Kenya National Library Service
Board, among other appointments.
They
don't live together with the wife, and they have been separated for a while,
each leading a separate church branch.
They
were last seen together in 2019, and the recent photos he's using in his
posters are not really recent.
There
were rumors that she has been seeking divorce, and it was to happen in March
this year, but he has been doing all he can to prevent it from happening.
He
is one of the crooks that hide behind Christianity. He has survived so many
attempts of assassination, and it's well known in Kikuyu town.
Recently
in the streets of Kilimani, he was attacked and robbed of more than half a
million Kenya shillings.
It
was rumored that it was a plan by his Kilimani female escorts.
He
now has some boys from his church that guard him and work like his security
team, but he does not pay them despite the risk he puts them in.
In his church, if you don't worship him or
don't have money, he doesn't recognize you.
