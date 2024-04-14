Here are the details of RUTO’s closed-door meeting with Catholic Bishops after they accused him of some very bad things



Sunday, April 14, 2024 - President William Ruto held a meeting with the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) at State House in Nairobi on Friday to iron out their differences.

This is after the Catholic Bishops raised serious issues about the Kenya Kwanza government that needed the president’s urgent attention.

During the meeting, the head of state acknowledged and lauded the clergy for its support in the government’s development agenda, categorically in the health and education sectors.

Ruto vowed to collaborate with the religious leaders in a bid to strengthen the country’s governance.

“The church is a valuable partner in our development agenda. We appreciate their input in the health and education sectors and look forward to working together to strengthen our country’s governance,” the head of state pronounced.

The Bishops had raised concerns on various issues with the clergy calling on quick action by the government.

Among the issues raised by the KCCB included the unwarranted hike in the permit charge fee for missionaries, which was allegedly raised to Ksh150,000 from Ksh15,000.

In a presser held in Karen, Nairobi, the bishops urged the government to reconsider its take on the levy and scrap it off.

The bishops also called for an immediate resolution to the ongoing doctors’ strike.

KCCB, in its statement, urged the striking doctors to put patients first.

Other issues that were raised by the clergy include the repayment of the Ksh2 billion debt the govt owed to the Catholic-led hospitals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST