Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 cyber trucks due to faulty accelerator pedal

Friday, April 19, 2024 – Tesla is recalling close to 4,000 of its Cybertrucks over a problem with the vehicle's accelerator pedal, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents.
A safety recall report from the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said that 3,878 of the vehicles would be recalled
for repair including all those manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and April 4.
"On affected vehicles, when high force is applied to
the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the
pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal," the report
said.
The recall adds to a run of bad news for Tesla. On Monday,
the company laid off 10% of its workforce after disappointing company
earnings showed a decline in the number of cars it delivered in the
first three months of the year.
On Elon Musk-owned X, user Garage Klub claimed that a March
4 incident where a Cybertruck crashed into the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign
was a “supposed accident due to this [accelerator pedal] issue.”
Beverly Hills Police Department officers, have yet to
conclude what caused the 2am crash, though, and the NHTSA said in its
report that as of this week, “Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or
deaths relating to this condition.”
