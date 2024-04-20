Tesla recalls nearly 4,000 cyber trucks due to faulty accelerator pedal







Friday, April 19, 2024 – Tesla is recalling close to 4,000 of its Cybertrucks over a problem with the vehicle's accelerator pedal, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents.

A safety recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 3,878 of the vehicles would be recalled for repair including all those manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and April 4.

"On affected vehicles, when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal," the report said.

The recall adds to a run of bad news for Tesla. On Monday, the company laid off 10% of its workforce after disappointing company earnings showed a decline in the number of cars it delivered in the first three months of the year.

On Elon Musk-owned X, user Garage Klub claimed that a March 4 incident where a Cybertruck crashed into the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign was a “supposed accident due to this [accelerator pedal] issue.”

Beverly Hills Police Department officers, have yet to conclude what caused the 2am crash, though, and the NHTSA said in its report that as of this week, “Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths relating to this condition.”