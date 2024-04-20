'Masked knifeman' storms school as screaming children 'barricade themselves in classrooms' (VIDEO)

Friday, April 19, 2024 –
Heavily armed police have descended on a school in Germany after reports
of a knife-weilding person inside the building.
Sedanstrasse high school in the Barmen area of Wuppertal, in
the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, has been cordened off, and so has parts of
the town centre.
At around 10am local time on April 19, police jumped to
action after reports of a masked assailant at the school, with students said to
have locked themselves into their classrooms before leaving exams were set to
commence.
Concerned parents had started to arrive at the scene. There
were no injuries, police said.
Reporters at the scene shared images of a steady stream of
armed specialist police officers arriving at the school.
German police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying:
"Current operation at a school in #Barmen : The police are on site with
many emergency personnel and are clarifying the situation. Please avoid the
area. #Wuppertal".
Police spokesman Andreas Reuter told BILD: “The operation
began shortly after 10 a.m. this morning. We received information about a
suspicious person in the school area.
"We then brought together strong emergency services and
took appropriate measures.”
Watch videos from the scene below.
+++EIL+++ #Amok-Alarm an Gymnasium in #Wuppertal, #Polizei im Großeinsatz, Spezialeinheiten aus ganz Nordrhein-Westfalen treffen an der Schule ein, noch ist unklar, ob Fehlalarm oder wirklich Täter im Gebäude! pic.twitter.com/dLfUDZUOf1— Frank Schneider (@chefreporterNRW) April 19, 2024
Immer mehr schwer bewaffnete SEK-Beamte laufen in die Schule, angeblich wurde eine maskierte Person mit Messer im #Gymnasium gesehen #Wuppertal #Amok #Polizei pic.twitter.com/GYNyjB6cHw— Frank Schneider (@chefreporterNRW) April 19, 2024
Aktuell laufen immer mehr SEK und auch BFE-Beamte in das Schulgebäude, sie wollen den großen und verwinkelten Komplex möglichst schnell absuchen, falls sich wirklich noch ein bewaffneter Täter im Gebäude befindet #wuppertal #amok #gymnasium #polizei pic.twitter.com/NwrUw0niuP— Frank Schneider (@chefreporterNRW) April 19, 2024
