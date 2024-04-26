Table an impeachment motion against SAKAJA if you are not looting with him! - MAKAU MUTUA dares ROBERT ALAI and urges him to shut up!!

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesperson, Prof. Makau Mutua, has had a nasty exchange of words with Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, regarding Governor Johnson Sakaja's leadership style.
The two took their war on X
(formerly Twitter) on Thursday, where
Makau Mutua accused Robert Alai of being part
of the mess in the City Hall.
Alai, a renowned
blogger, dismissed the claims insisting that his main objective was to defend
Nairobi residents.
However, Mutua dared the
Kileleshwa MCA to initiate an impeachment motion against Sakaja to prove that
he was not part of the problems facing Nairobians.
"Impeach your
benefactor, Sakaja Johnson, to prove you aren't part of the city's filth. Prove
us wrong. Otherwise, keep your beak permanently sealed! And I mean
forever," Mutua said.
In response, Alai faulted Mutua
for bringing up the issue of impeachment without understanding how an ouster
works.
"If you were a genuine law professor, you'd know how impeachment works, and you'd lead it.
"But since
you understand almost nothing about the law, you're here thinking that
impeachment is like smoking cigars," Alai said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
