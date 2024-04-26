Table an impeachment motion against SAKAJA if you are not looting with him! - MAKAU MUTUA dares ROBERT ALAI and urges him to shut up!!





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesperson, Prof. Makau Mutua, has had a nasty exchange of words with Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, regarding Governor Johnson Sakaja's leadership style.

The two took their war on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, where Makau Mutua accused Robert Alai of being part of the mess in the City Hall.

Alai, a renowned blogger, dismissed the claims insisting that his main objective was to defend Nairobi residents.

However, Mutua dared the Kileleshwa MCA to initiate an impeachment motion against Sakaja to prove that he was not part of the problems facing Nairobians.

"Impeach your benefactor, Sakaja Johnson, to prove you aren't part of the city's filth. Prove us wrong. Otherwise, keep your beak permanently sealed! And I mean forever," Mutua said.

In response, Alai faulted Mutua for bringing up the issue of impeachment without understanding how an ouster works.

"If you were a genuine law professor, you'd know how impeachment works, and you'd lead it.

"But since you understand almost nothing about the law, you're here thinking that impeachment is like smoking cigars," Alai said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.