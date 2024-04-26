Over 100 MPs sign a petition to impeach incompetent Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI over the fake fertiliser scandal

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, is on his last days in Cabinet if the impeachment motion tabled against him goes through.
The motion to impeach Linturi was moved by Bumula Member of
Parliament Jack Wamboka, who said he had
collected signatures from over 100 MPs to send the Agriculture CS home over the
fake fertilizer scandal.
Wamboka said all MPs across the
political divide are in support of his motion, which is only waiting for the
National Assembly Speaker's approval.
"Members who have signed are from across both political divides. Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs have signed the petition.
"Even some members from Meru. This is a moral question to the citizens
of Kenya, and we are asking the Speaker to approve this motion," Linturi
stated.
According to Wamboka, the evidence presented showed Linturi was unfit to hold the office.
He further claimed there
was massive mismanagement and incompetence in the ministry.
"The evidence presented in
the National Assembly paints a distressing picture of negligence,
mismanagement, and potentially criminal activities within the Ministry of
Agriculture under the leadership of Linturi," he said.
In solidarity with Wamboka,
Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, who is a member of the National Assembly
Agriculture Committee, said Linturi should resign as investigations continued.
"As investigations, we want
to ask CS Linturi to resign, because investigations cannot be done while he is
still in office," she stated.
The move to file a motion to
impeach Linturi is in accordance with Article 152 of the constitution.
