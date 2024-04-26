Over 100 MPs sign a petition to impeach incompetent Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI over the fake fertiliser scandal





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, is on his last days in Cabinet if the impeachment motion tabled against him goes through.

The motion to impeach Linturi was moved by Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka, who said he had collected signatures from over 100 MPs to send the Agriculture CS home over the fake fertilizer scandal.

Wamboka said all MPs across the political divide are in support of his motion, which is only waiting for the National Assembly Speaker's approval.

"Members who have signed are from across both political divides. Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs have signed the petition.

"Even some members from Meru. This is a moral question to the citizens of Kenya, and we are asking the Speaker to approve this motion," Linturi stated.

According to Wamboka, the evidence presented showed Linturi was unfit to hold the office.

He further claimed there was massive mismanagement and incompetence in the ministry.

"The evidence presented in the National Assembly paints a distressing picture of negligence, mismanagement, and potentially criminal activities within the Ministry of Agriculture under the leadership of Linturi," he said.

In solidarity with Wamboka, Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, who is a member of the National Assembly Agriculture Committee, said Linturi should resign as investigations continued.

"As investigations, we want to ask CS Linturi to resign, because investigations cannot be done while he is still in office," she stated.

The move to file a motion to impeach Linturi is in accordance with Article 152 of the constitution.