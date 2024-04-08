GACHAGUA now reveals the real ‘shareholders’ who will be given passports first before anybody else immediately government acquires new passport machines

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed a lack of efficient equipment had caused the delay in the issuance of passports.
While speaking in Rwanda, Gachagua announced in 45 days the
government will have procured a new printer which will see the number of
passports processed double.
He noted that when the equipment is secured, students will
be given priority. Gachagua explained that this will guarantee that more
students get a fair chance to study and work abroad.
"We are going to give students priority so that they
can be able to process their Visa," he stated.
He further added that within one year, the backlog in
issuance of passports will have been cleared.
The Second in Command emphasised that the government was
working to acquire this modern equipment which will see to it that students who
are pursuing studies abroad complete their studies with minimal hitches.
Gachagua was responding to Kenyans living in Rwanda during
an interactive section.
One of the Kenyans from Tharaka Nithi raised concerns about
the delayed issuance.
"We have an issue as students who applied for passports
back in Kenya, I for example applied in September last year but I have been
surviving with a permit, and with this I cannot get a visa exceeding three
months," the student remarked.
The student called upon the DP to intervene since several
students in Rwanda were struggling to get their passports.
In response, Gachagua added that the government was working
on foolproof passports due to the increase in cybercrime both within Kenya and
globally.
"We need new equipment to achieve this, we have been
having a problem with the current equipment which keeps breaking down so there
has been a delay," he added.
Gachagua's announcement came a few days after Immigration
Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced that the government has installed
two fully equipped halls at Nyayo House to expedite the processing of
passports.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments