Stop pointing fingers at me, you are the major contributors to road accidents - MURKOMEN now blames passengers for increased accidents





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has regretted that the country loses Ksh450 billion annually through road accidents.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen stated that the country lost 5 percent of its GDP to road carnage which he majorly attributed to careless driving.

According to the CS, the most vulnerable group to accidents were motorcyclists followed by pedestrians, but these were not being reported extensively, unlike highway accidents.

While unpacking the statistics, the CS noted that motorcyclists accounted for 38 per cent of the accidents while pedestrians accounted for 35 per cent of the carnage.

Murkomen noted the government was also spending huge amounts of money to cater for the treatment of those who sustain injuries as a result of road accidents.

The CS noted the country loses about 4,000 people annually while 20,000 sustain injuries from road accidents every year.

According to Murkomen, that is about 12 people per day, something the CS noted was scary for the economy.

He blamed passengers for being major contributors to road accidents as they failed to point out drivers who flouted traffic regulations.

"I wish the Kenyan people the way they are quick to point fingers at the government, I wish that amount of outrage could be directed to drunk drivers, speeding and overlapping drivers," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST