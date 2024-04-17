Tension as WAIGURU announces punishment for striking doctors countrywide – Look! This will not end well for poor Kenyans





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Kenya’s health crisis has deepened after the Council of Governors announced decisive disciplinary measures against striking health workers across the country.

During a critical meeting addressing the ongoing labour unrest in the country’s health sector, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru pointed out the severity of the situation.

"As we await the court's decision tomorrow (today), it is clear that health workers have not adhered to court orders, and hence we are compelled to institute disciplinary actions," Waiguru stated.

The Governor also drew attention to the broader impacts of the strike, which has not only left many Kenyans without essential health services but has also continued for over a month, exacerbating the situation.

"As duty bearers, we cannot remain passive while our people suffer – and sometimes die – because essential service providers like doctors have abandoned their posts," she asserted.

The extraordinary session comes in response to a directive from the national government, urging striking doctors to negotiate directly with their respective county administrations.

This resolution aligns with actions taken by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who last week terminated the employment of dozens of doctors following their refusal to return to work.

Other Governors from Kilifi, Tharaka Nithi, Kisumu, and Kiambu ordered their doctors to return to work or face the boot.

This comes even as Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has indicated that the government was on the verge of brokering a deal to resolve the ongoing strike, which today marked its 37th day.

The proposed agreement according to Nakhumincha is imminent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST