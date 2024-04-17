RUTO’s CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA now changes tune over doctors’ strike after threatening and intimidating them for over a month – Look!





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – The ongoing doctors’ strike that has brought the health sector to its knees may soon be over.

This is after the government of President William Ruto changed its stance and agreed to sit down with the medics to end the impasse despite threatening and intimidating the doctors.

Speaking yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha hinted that an agreement between the government and the union was imminent.

“The situation is going to be put under control. If not tomorrow, in the next few days we are going to reach an agreement,” Nakhumicha stated.

According to Nakhumicha, the government has opted to take time before reaching an agreement with KMPDU to avoid a repeat of the same issues in the future.

“What we want to do as a government is to put a bandage on a wound. That is why we are taking our time,” she noted.

The CS further assured that the government was working tirelessly around the clock to ensure both the doctors and the government were satisfied with the final deal.

“I want to remind the doctors that we serve a common patient and ask them to come to the table and consider what the government has offered and provide a counteroffer.”

Nakhumicha further added that following several meetings, the process for finding a solution has been put in motion which will eventually provide the way forward to all stakeholders.

The Cabinet Secretary nonetheless made it clear that all the demands fronted by the striking doctors cannot be fully met.

