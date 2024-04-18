Sort the mess on our roads or else I will find someone else – RUTO now threatens CS MURKOMEN over increased road accidents





Thursday, April 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has warned Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of dire consequences due to road accidents in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 yesterday, Ruto gave Murkomen a one-year ultimatum to ensure road accidents are reduced or else he would find someone else who can do the job.

The Head of State made it clear that he would analyse the report detailing the significant drop in road carnage, failure to which Murkomen will be in trouble.

"One year from now, we will have another meeting. That one year from now you must report that the numbers are down otherwise you will be in a lot of trouble," he stated.

At the same time, the President challenged CS Murkomen to fast-track some proposals in the Safety Plan including the introduction of instant fines.

He also directed the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to work together to reduce cases of road accidents.

He warned them against engaging in competition and bribery to derail the plans launched by the Cabinet Secretary.

To support the Ministry, Ruto revealed that he has secured a financial boost to expand the road network and adopt the intelligent transport system in the country which includes installing speed cameras in various parts of the country starting with Nairobi.

