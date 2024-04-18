Sort the mess on our roads or else I will find someone else – RUTO now threatens CS MURKOMEN over increased road accidents

Thursday, April 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has warned Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of dire consequences due to road accidents in the country.
Speaking during the launch of
the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 yesterday, Ruto gave Murkomen a
one-year ultimatum to ensure road accidents are reduced or else he would find
someone else who can do the job.
The Head of State made it clear
that he would analyse the report detailing the significant drop in road carnage, failure to which Murkomen will be in trouble.
"One year from now, we will
have another meeting. That one year from now you must report that the numbers
are down otherwise you will be in a lot of trouble," he stated.
At the same time, the President
challenged CS Murkomen to fast-track some proposals in the Safety Plan
including the introduction of instant fines.
He also directed the National
Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to work
together to reduce cases of road accidents.
He warned them against engaging
in competition and bribery to derail the plans launched by the Cabinet
Secretary.
To support the Ministry, Ruto
revealed that he has secured a financial boost to expand the road network and
adopt the intelligent transport system in the country which includes installing
speed cameras in various parts of the country starting with Nairobi.
