Carry your own cross! RUTO’s friend and LINTURI’s ex-wife MARIANNE KITANY throws her own brother under the bus after he was involved in fake fertilizer scandal

This is after Aldai MP Marianne Kitany threw her own brother
under the bus after it emerged that he was invoked in the fake fertilizer
scandal.
Kitany's brother Collins Kipchumba had been mentioned as one
of the individuals who duped poor farmers by supplying them with fake
fertilizer.
Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kitany, President
William Ruto’s former Chief of Staff and estranged wife to Agriculture CS
Mithika Linturi distanced herself from the fake fertilizer scandal, saying her
brother should carry his own cross.
According to the first-time MP, she could not be prosecuted
over crimes committed by her brother Kipchumba.
She added that it would be fair if her sibling was charged
individually if indeed, he was implicated in the scam.
''Everybody to carry their own cross and not dragging people
names in issues you know are actually your issues. My brother and I are two
different people,'' Kitany said.
According to her, the brother should be charged if he
was involved in the fake fertiliser scandal with the Ministry of Agriculture
officials.
''If he decided to go and sit down with the Ministry of
Agriculture and do fraudulent issues, that is their problem. They should answer
to the charges as we are all individuals and I'm not involved at all,'' she
further stated.
