NAKHUMICHA must go! Women MPs gang up against one of their own and ask RUTO to fire her ASAP or else…





Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Embattled Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha may be fired anytime.

This is after women MPs ganged up against her as they pressured President William Ruto to sack her over the ongoing doctors’ strike and the failure by her ministry to renew the Linda Mama insurance for pregnant mothers.

Addressing a news conference, the more than 10 women MPs across the political divide claimed Nakhumicha had left pregnant women on their own as hospitals are not admitting them to deliver because the card is no longer operational.

Led by MPs Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Zam Zam Mohammed (Mombasa Woman Rep) and Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi Woman Rep), the MPs argued that compounded by the current doctors’ strike, expectant mothers who are due either in late April, May and June are staring at a crisis as they have nowhere to go.

They regretted that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is also not operational in most hospitals as they are waiting for the new scheme to take effect in July.

The move follows the decision of the ministry not to renew the card as the new Social Health Insurance Fund had collapsed all health insurance schemes.

“What is wrong with you Nakhumicha, why are you bullying everyone.

"From doctors now we are on pregnant mothers, this is serious. If the President cares about women, he should relieve her of her duties. Nakhumicha must go,” said Mbeyu.

On her part, Millie Odhiambo gave Nakhumicha five days to sort out the current issue with the cards to ensure that pregnant women get the required medical care.

Similarly, Wamuchomba said that the situation on the ground is serious as vulnerable pregnant mothers have nowhere to go as hospitals are not admitting them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST