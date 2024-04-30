SONKO rescues controversial blogger ANDREW KIBE from an angry mob in Nairobi







Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday rescued controversial blogger Andrew Kibe from an angry mob of youth who were baying for the blogger's blood.

Dozens of youths suspected to be from Kibra, stormed a restaurant along Ngong Road where Kibe was doing a live interview with the former Governor, demanding to eject the blogger from the joint.

The rowdy youth who said they knew about the interview from Kibe’s social media accounts were forced to retreat after Sonko persuaded them to withdraw from the scene.

The incident which interrupted the interview almost turned ugly when one of the youths openly said he wanted to harm the blogger over his controversial remarks on trending issues.





During the interview, the flamboyant politician said he’s currently jobless and has taken a low profile.

Last year, Sonko and Kibe engaged in a social media feud after the former Governor urged Kibe to refrain from mentioning his name on his YouTube show and invading his private life.

Sonko expressed frustration over Kibe's alleged attacks on Kenyan celebrities, particularly women.





"I have heard you. I'm not stupid. Keep off my private life. I am a brand to myself. I don't need to show it off. Stop attacking women. The other day, you were attacking Bahati, a young man trying to earn a living. You attacked Kamene Goro, Millicent Omanga, and Karen Nyamu. What is wrong with you? You are full of gossip," Sonko said.

In retaliation, Kibe shared a video where he openly criticized the politician, calling him a loser and advising him to humble himself.

But the two appeared to have buried their differences during the interview, and they even shared drinks and jokes during the interview, which was streamed live on Sonko’s twitter account.