RUTO’s government to prosecute Chiefs if foreigners obtain IDs in their areas – Look!





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has put Chiefs on notice over ID card issuance.

In a statement, Kindiki announced that chiefs will be responsible for foreigners acquiring identity cards in their areas effective May 1, including prosecution.

The directive was issued following a meeting between Ministry of Interior officials and chiefs.

However, concerns were raised about the discriminative process that most foreigners were subjected to which was blamed for many eventually missing out on identity cards.

Following the complaints raised, President William Ruto during an Iftar dinner with the Muslim faithful in Kiambu issued a directive to abolish the vetting system.

Ruto had stated that the government would create a new policy document that would eliminate the vetting process and issue a way forward.

“I’m going to be issuing a policy document to make sure that we have a mechanism that is similar to other Kenyans so that we don’t discriminate based on religion or region," Ruto stated

However, the new system is still expected to retain vigilance to weed out any criminals who could try to take advantage of the abolishment of vetting procedures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST