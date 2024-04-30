RUTO’s government to prosecute Chiefs if foreigners obtain IDs in their areas – Look!

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has put Chiefs on notice over ID card issuance.
In a statement, Kindiki announced that chiefs will be
responsible for foreigners acquiring identity cards in their areas effective
May 1, including prosecution.
The directive was issued following a meeting between
Ministry of Interior officials and chiefs.
However, concerns were raised about the discriminative
process that most foreigners were subjected to which was blamed for many
eventually missing out on identity cards.
Following the complaints raised, President William Ruto
during an Iftar dinner with the Muslim faithful in Kiambu issued a directive to
abolish the vetting system.
Ruto had stated that the government would create a new
policy document that would eliminate the vetting process and issue a way
forward.
“I’m going to be issuing a policy document to make sure that
we have a mechanism that is similar to other Kenyans so that we don’t
discriminate based on religion or region," Ruto stated
However, the new system is still expected to retain
vigilance to weed out any criminals who could try to take advantage of the
abolishment of vetting procedures.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments