ATWOLI now reveals how he ‘betrayed’ WAMALWA and left him in RAILA’s Azimio to join RUTO?





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has opened up on how he convinced Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa to join the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

Speaking over the weekend, Atwoli said he decamped from Azimio and decided to support President William Ruto's government after the Azimio coalition lost elections.

"Maybe I am the one who wronged you (Eugene).

"You were a close ally of William Samoei Ruto.

"Being an elder of the Western region, I called you and told you that you must join our group (Azimio).

"You heard me and joined Azimio, but I left you there," Atwoli said.

"When Azimio lost (the elections), in a meeting co-chaired by Kalonzo Musyoka, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga, I said one word and left.

"I have never gone back to such a meeting because we as workers work with the government of the day.

"I called a meeting for workers' leaders and we agreed that we tried but lost...William Samoei Ruto was smarter than us."

But before leaving Azimio, Atwoli informed Raila and Uhuru that the political atmosphere had made it harder for him to remain in the opposition.

"In our last meeting, I told Uhuru and Raila it has become harder.

"Raila had tried for long.

"I told Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to take over opposition leadership and I left.

"I have not returned to such a meeting (with opposition)," Atwoli added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST