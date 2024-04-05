Sitaki hiyo kazi! Bishop CHARLES MUTURI declines a lucrative government job despite being nominated – Look!





Friday, April 5, 2024 - Bishop Charles Muturi of the Anglican Church of Kenya has done what many wouldn’t do.

This is after he declined the nomination by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi to sit at the Kabete Municipal Board, citing conflict of interest.

In a letter addressed to the Kiambu County Government, the bishop explained that he could not accept the offer per the priestly rules which dictate that a sitting bishop cannot hold a public office.

Bishop Muturi expressed delight in the opportunity and lauded the governor for the recognition.

"That pursuant to the provisions of the Provincial Constitution of the Anglican Church of Kenya; the Resolutions of the Anglican Church of Kenya Provincial Synods and after consultation with the Diocesan Chancellor; a sitting Bishop cannot (by ecclesiastical rules) hold a public office," the statement read in part.

"That due to the aforementioned rationale under Number 2 above, the Bishop politely declines the offer to submit his documents or appeal before the Sectoral Committee of Planning and Urbanization for the hearing (vetting) process which is due on April 9, 2024, at 9:00 am at the County Assembly Buildings."

Last month, Governor Wamatangi nominated 74 individuals for approval by the county assembly slated for April 9, 2024.

Following Bishop's announcement, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa commended Muturi for his decision to decline the nomination.

He claimed that the appointment by Governor Wamatangi was an attempt to deflect the attention away from the challenges facing the county leadership.

He appealed to the governor to select a suitable candidate from the wide pool of talented youth from the county who possessed the requisite skills but lacked the opportunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST