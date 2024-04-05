Sitaki hiyo kazi! Bishop CHARLES MUTURI declines a lucrative government job despite being nominated – Look!

This is after he declined the nomination by Kiambu Governor
Kimani Wamatangi to sit at the Kabete Municipal Board, citing conflict of
interest.
In a letter addressed to the Kiambu County Government, the bishop
explained that he could not accept the offer per the priestly rules which
dictate that a sitting bishop cannot hold a public office.
Bishop Muturi expressed delight in the opportunity and
lauded the governor for the recognition.
"That pursuant to the provisions of the Provincial
Constitution of the Anglican Church of Kenya; the Resolutions of the Anglican
Church of Kenya Provincial Synods and after consultation with the Diocesan
Chancellor; a sitting Bishop cannot (by ecclesiastical rules) hold a public
office," the statement read in part.
"That due to the aforementioned rationale under Number
2 above, the Bishop politely declines the offer to submit his documents or
appeal before the Sectoral Committee of Planning and Urbanization for the
hearing (vetting) process which is due on April 9, 2024, at 9:00 am at the
County Assembly Buildings."
Last month, Governor Wamatangi nominated 74 individuals for
approval by the county assembly slated for April 9, 2024.
Following Bishop's announcement, Kiambu Senator Karungo
Thang'wa commended Muturi for his decision to decline the nomination.
He claimed that the appointment by Governor Wamatangi was an
attempt to deflect the attention away from the challenges facing the county
leadership.
He appealed to the governor to select a suitable candidate
from the wide pool of talented youth from the county who possessed the
requisite skills but lacked the opportunity.
