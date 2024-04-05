How LOISE MAKENA dated both Kilifi Governor GIDEON MUNG’ARO and area MP OWEN BAYA even as MUNG’ARO licks wounds after she vanished with Sh 200 million.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kilifi North Member of Parliament Owen Baya has been linked to the fallout between Governor Gideon Mung’aro and his long-time mistress, Loise Makena, as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) probes shady tender deals in Kilifi County.
According to
reports, Makena vanished with millions of shillings, approximately Ksh. 200
million, which she held in trust on behalf of Mung’aro.
She has also left
Mung’aro nursing the pain of losing properties he had bought but registered
under her name.
These funds and
assets were acquired from the proceeds of dubious tender deals at the county.
Makena is a
surveyor by profession and first met with Mung’aro when he was serving as the
Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.
She is an
aggressive wheeler-dealer and tenderpreneur, an attribute that made Mung’aro
fall in love with her as the two would later get into dubious deals at the
ministry.
When Mung’aro
declared interest in the Kilifi County top seat, Makena moved with him and sat
at the helm of the campaign activities and programming.
Makena was
responsible for identifying and bringing on board companies, suppliers, and
partners to help the governor swindle public coffers either through ghost
supplies, commissions on approved tenders, fraudulent contracts or dubious
partnerships.
It is through this
that she met Owen Baya, who owns several companies for general supplies.
Word on the
streets is that she secretly developed a very cordial relationship with him
that slowly turned romantic while simultaneously maintaining her ties with
Mung’aro, all for the sake of money.
A multi-million tender deal brought the three
together for business. The tender CGK/ MM/OT/027/2023/2024 for the Provision of
Garbage Collection and Disposal in Malindi town is the elephant in the room.
During the last financial year, the tender was
awarded at Ksh. 35 million, but this time it has shockingly been set at Ksh. 83
million and is supposed to be awarded to Jickram Investment, which is a proxy
company run by Makena.
It is expected
that the extra Ksh. 50 million as proceeds from the tender will be shared
amongst Makena, Mung’aro, and Owen Baya.
However, EACC is
now investigating the garbage tender following a public complaint that the
company awarded does not have the requisite documents and has no capacity or
experience in garbage collection.
Shockingly,
Chapter Suppliers Ltd, which was the lowest bidder, was locked out during the
process. All the above companies, except Jickram, have the capacity and
experience in garbage collection in Coast Counties but were ignored.
The whole looting
spree has now come back to haunt Mung’aro, who, apart from trying to run from
the EACC troubles, is now nursing the wounds of losing all the loot he has
accumulated since taking over office, with Baya now enjoying the golden fruits.
It has also
emerged that his efforts to lure back the love of his life, Makena, have not
been successful.
However, he does
not want the matter to go public, as this could only get him in more trouble with
Anti-Corruption agencies. This is the weapon Makena is using to blackmail him
and threaten dire consequences if he insists on having his money back.
Meanwhile, Makena
and Baya are basking in millions and tightening their love affair as they plot
the next move in the tender world.
Baya, the Deputy Majority Leader, has also
made inroads in state departments. With Makena's help, he is expected to loot
more than he can chew.
Astonishingly,
Mung’aro has been engaging Baya to lure back Makena since he believed that Baya
was Makena's close business associate and nothing more.
At the same time,
Makena has to balance business, her love for money, her affair with Baya, and
another unknown boyfriend, even as she runs away from the traps being set up by
her ex-lover, Gideon Mung’aro.
The MCAs who are aware of the happenings are happy that the governor has been taught a painful lesson. "Boychild kimemuramba and deserves it," a jubilant MCA stated.
"A man who trusts a slay queen more than his wife or even brother
deserves it," another MCA said.
By Cyprian Nyakundi.
