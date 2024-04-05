Blame GPC not the government – Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA absolves RUTO and LINTURI over fake fertilizer being sold by NCPB





Friday, April 5, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has come to the defense of President William Ruto’s government over the fake fertilizer being sold by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to farmers.

While addressing the matter at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mwaura absolved Ruto’s government over the fake fertilizer scandal.

He stated that an investigation had been launched to unravel those behind the manufacture and distribution of the alleged fake fertilizer.

According to Mwaura, samples tested by the Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) proved that the supplies were not among those supplied under the subsidy program through NCPB.

“May I explain that investigations are ongoing, over the allegations of fake fertilizer supplies to farmers to nail down those behind the scam,” the government spokesperson noted.

Mwaura stated that the type of fertilizer that had been flagged as fake was the GPC product sold commercially under an agency arrangement outside the NCPB system.

He stated the GPC product was a soil conditioner and not a fertilizer.

The spokesperson further clarified that all fertilizers distributed under the Government Subsidized Program are sold in bags clearly labelled as "Government Subsidized Fertilizer" and marked "Not for Resale."

“The NCPB is a state Corporation that generates its revenue for its operations and self-sustainability, as part of its commercial mandate,” Mwaura noted.

“Farmers are assured of the Government's commitment to quality service delivery to all farmers in a transparent, ethical, and professional manner through its respective Ministries.”

Mwaura's sentiments come against the backdrop of calls by a group of opposition politicians calling for the immediate resignation of the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST