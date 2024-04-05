Blame GPC not the government – Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA absolves RUTO and LINTURI over fake fertilizer being sold by NCPB

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has come to the defense of President William Ruto’s government over the fake fertilizer being sold by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to farmers.
While addressing the matter at
the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mwaura absolved
Ruto’s government over the fake fertilizer scandal.
He stated that an investigation
had been launched to unravel those behind the manufacture and distribution of
the alleged fake fertilizer.
According to Mwaura, samples
tested by the Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) proved that the supplies were not
among those supplied under the subsidy program through NCPB.
“May I explain that
investigations are ongoing, over the allegations of fake fertilizer supplies to
farmers to nail down those behind the scam,” the government spokesperson noted.
Mwaura stated that the type of
fertilizer that had been flagged as fake was the GPC product sold
commercially under an agency arrangement outside the NCPB system.
He stated the GPC product was a
soil conditioner and not a fertilizer.
The spokesperson further
clarified that all fertilizers distributed under the Government Subsidized
Program are sold in bags clearly labelled as "Government Subsidized
Fertilizer" and marked "Not for Resale."
“The NCPB is a state Corporation
that generates its revenue for its operations and self-sustainability, as part
of its commercial mandate,” Mwaura noted.
“Farmers are assured of the
Government's commitment to quality service delivery to all farmers in a
transparent, ethical, and professional manner through its respective
Ministries.”
Mwaura's sentiments come against
the backdrop of calls by a group of opposition politicians calling for the
immediate resignation of the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments