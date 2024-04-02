Fast & Furious: Watch the dramatic moment police chased after a rogue Nairobi matatu driver at night for an hour - He still outsmarted them (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - A passenger recorded the dramatic moment police chased after a rogue matatu driver who rammed into another vehicle and refused to stop.

The driver hit a PSV matatu in Ngara and escaped, only to find a police roadblock a few metres away.

He hit the roadblock and stones placed on the road and sped off, prompting the cops to give him a chase from Ngara to Ndenderu.

The chase lasted for an hour.

According to a passenger who recorded the video, the driver passed through people’s homes in Gachie and dingy roads as he escaped.

Terrified passengers could be heard wailing and pleading with the driver to stop.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

The chase ended after the police vehicle lost control and landed in a ditch.

The driver instructed passengers to jump through the window after outsmarting the cops since the door was stuck.

He dumped the passengers at Ndenderu.





Watch the video of the dramatic night chase.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.