Shock as it emerges that RAILA’s Azimio demos contributed to the killing of 118 innocent people by the police last year

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - A recent report unveils troubling statistics regarding police killings.
The report which was released
yesterday sheds light on the persisting issue of police impunity and citizens'
rights denial in Kenya.
The "Missing Voices 2023
Report," compiled by both local and international human rights
organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International Kenya, and the
Kenyan group Missing Voices, shows a decrease in police-related fatalities in
2023 compared to the previous year.
However, concerns linger
regarding the accountability of law enforcement and the protection of citizens.
According to the report, 118
individuals lost their lives at the hands of the police in 2023, marking a
decrease of approximately nine percent from the 130 deaths recorded in 2022.
However, the number of people
shot by police increased slightly, with 113 fatalities in 2023 compared to 111
in 2022. Two individuals died in police custody in 2023, down from three in
2022.
Data from the report indicates
that July witnessed the highest number of police killings in 2023, with 32
recorded cases.
This figure surpasses the highest
monthly tally of 28 recorded in January 2022.
Nairobi County emerged as the
epicentre of police-related fatalities, with 46 deaths reported, significantly
outnumbering the second-highest county, Kisumu, which recorded nine cases.
Of the total fatalities, nearly
half occurred during crime-fighting operations, while 45 individuals lost their
lives during Azimio demonstrations between March and July 2023.
These protests, aimed at
addressing rising living costs, were marred by allegations of police brutality
and sporadic violence.
