RUTO is busy purchasing brand-new cars as Kenyans are desperately dying and being swept away by floods





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto bought a brand-new car during the launch of the Jumbo Auction Centre at Special Economic Zone in Naivasha in Nakuru County.

While touring the auction centre, the Head of State was impressed by the vehicle's features and asked for the invoice with all taxes included.

Flanked by his entourage, including Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Ruto viewed the cars at the auction yard and test-drove several vehicles including a Land Rover, and a Mercedes G-Wagon among others.

However, he was captivated by the Toyota, expressing delight after test-driving the hybrid car.

During the launch, Ruto promised that the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would promote industrialization and create job opportunities for Naivasha residents.

Additionally, he expressed hope that the centre would open the market for the auto industry in Kenya and across East Africa.

"Where is the owner?" Ruto enquired as he sought to get the vehicle's ignition keys.

Ruto lauded the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction SEZ Limited, the first Japanese car auction in Africa, for seeking to revolutionize the car purchasing experience for motorists.

"Henceforth, buyers in Kenya, East Africa, and the whole African continent will be able to choose a wide variety of vehicles, ranging from cars and trucks to motorcycles and specialty vehicles, as well as machinery, mechanical appliances, vehicle parts, work trucks and handling equipment."

Further, to ease the pressure upon the Kenyan currency, Ruto noted that the shilling would be used as the trading currency, allowing motorists to bid for the vehicles in the comfort of their homes.

