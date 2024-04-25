RUTO is busy purchasing brand-new cars as Kenyans are desperately dying and being swept away by floods

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto bought a brand-new car during the launch of the Jumbo Auction Centre at Special Economic Zone in Naivasha in Nakuru County.
While touring the auction centre, the Head of State was
impressed by the vehicle's features and asked for the invoice with all taxes
included.
Flanked by his entourage, including Nakuru Governor Susan
Kihika, Ruto viewed the cars at the auction yard and test-drove several
vehicles including a Land Rover, and a Mercedes G-Wagon among others.
However, he was captivated by the Toyota, expressing delight
after test-driving the hybrid car.
During the launch, Ruto promised that the Special Economic
Zone (SEZ) would promote industrialization and create job opportunities for
Naivasha residents.
Additionally, he expressed hope that the centre would open
the market for the auto industry in Kenya and across East Africa.
"Where is the owner?" Ruto enquired as he sought
to get the vehicle's ignition keys.
Ruto lauded the Jumbo Africa Auto Auction SEZ Limited, the
first Japanese car auction in Africa, for seeking to revolutionize the car
purchasing experience for motorists.
"Henceforth, buyers in Kenya, East Africa, and the whole
African continent will be able to choose a wide variety of vehicles, ranging
from cars and trucks to motorcycles and specialty vehicles, as well as
machinery, mechanical appliances, vehicle parts, work trucks and handling
equipment."
Further, to ease the pressure upon the Kenyan currency, Ruto
noted that the shilling would be used as the trading currency, allowing
motorists to bid for the vehicles in the comfort of their homes.
