Mambo yake ni matatu – RUTO now goes for Turkish tycoon for conning unsuspecting Kenyans as he threatens to send him to heaven

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto vowed to track down a tycoon of Turkish origin accused of shortchanging Naivasha residents.
Addressing a crowd at the
Naivasha Special Economic Zone yesterday, Ruto noted that Naivasha MP Jayne
Kihara had filled him in on the unidentified tycoon's misgivings.
He noted that the suspect gave
the residents contracts for delivering supplies before vanishing without paying
them.
The President further promised
that should he fail to nab the suspect; he would reach out to Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for help in tracking down the suspect and
bringing him to book.
"Jayne Kihara told me that
there was a person who came here and gave you contracts and you invested your
money and then he vanished," he stated.
"What ethnicity is he? He
is Turkish? I will look for him. I must find him and if I do not, I will look
for Turkish President to work with him on that.”
"I will look for him and I
will tell him that mambo yake ni matatu," Ruto promised
the jubilant crowd.
Ruto was responding to Kihara
who, at the same event, had appealed to him to go after the tycoon and ensure
that dues owed to the workers are settled in full.
It is, however, unclear how many
individuals were affected or how much money was lost in the scandal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments