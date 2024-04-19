SHOCK as embattled MURKOMEN gives police more powers to deal ruthlessly with motorists after RUTO scolded him over increased accidents on the road







Friday April 19, 2024 - Embattled Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has given police officers more powers to enforce traffic rules in the country following an ultimatum from President William Ruto.

In a statement yesterday, Murkomen announced that all law enforcement officers irrespective of their departments will now be required to play a critical role in ensuring the number of road accidents come down in the next 12 months.

This means that units including the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, the Directorate Criminal Investigations and the Internal Affairs Unit will all be required to collaborate with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) to enforce traffic rules.

The officers will now have more powers apart from their designated duties.

Following Murkomen's orders even Prison Officers will have the power to enforce traffic rules.

"Following the directives issued by His Excellency the President, ALL Police officers are under instructions to enforce the LAW without considering their police departments," Murkomen announced.

However, Murkomen did not reveal to what extent police officers, irrespective of their departments, will be allowed to enforce traffic rules in the country.

Neither did he explain if they have the necessary knowledge to enforce traffic laws in the country.

This comes a day after Ruto gave him a one-year ultimatum to ensure the number of road accidents comes down or else he will fire him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST