Here are the last moments of the late CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA before his tragic death in a chopper crash - May the General Rest in Peace





Friday April 19, 2024 - General Francis Ogolla died yesterday through a plane crash in Sindar area along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border.

The Chief of Defence Forces died alongside other military officials following their visit to the area that has been marred with insecurity in recent years.

Ogolla was in West Pokot for a peacekeeping mission following President William Ruto’s order on the deployment of KDF to the area.

President William Ruto, who confirmed the demise of Ogolla at 8:13 pm, revealed that the CDF also visited other troops who were engaged in security operations.

Prior to the Thursday accident, Ogolla was last seen in a military event on Tuesday, April 16.

This was when he participated in the Defence Forces Physical Readiness Test (DFPRT) at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Langata.

According to KDF, this is an annual exercise that aims to test the fitness of KDF soldiers.

During the Tuesday exercises, he participated in a 3.2 kilometres run and did push-ups alongside the soldiers.

KDF also shared photos of the same on their online platforms.

At the event, Ogolla encouraged his troops to maintain fitness underpinning its health benefits.

“USCL is an excellent facility that has immensely contributed to the improvement of sports in the country since its construction, and official opening in April 2022. I encouraged all KDF personnel to utilise the facility for individual and team training," he stated.

On April 15, Ogolla congratulated Hellen Obiri for winning the Boston Marathoni.

