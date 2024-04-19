See how CDF FRANCIS OGOLLA’s daughter mourned him? He broke the news of his tragic death even before RUTO







Friday April 19, 2024 – The family of Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla is devastated following his tragic death after a plane crash.

Breaking the news of his death, his daughter, Lorna Omondi Ogolla, mourned his father as a pursuer of excellence.

In a LinkedIn message, Lorna described the late CDF Ogolla as an epitome of excellence and leadership, while acknowledging his dedication to keeping Kenya safe for over four decades.

“The most empathetic and effective leader and statesman died in a chopper crash in West Pokot. Doing what he did best for the better part of the last 40 years - trying to keep Kenya safe," part of the post shared on LinkedIn by a broken Omondi read.

“One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond,” she wrote.

The devastating incident occurred when a chopper carrying Ogolla and other officials crashed in Kaben, Marakwet East.

The aircraft, reportedly transporting 12 individuals, including high-ranking officers, burst into flames upon impact.

Despite efforts to rescue the occupants, only one survivor, believed to be a photographer, was found amidst the wreckage.

The crash site was swiftly secured as investigations commenced.

The ill-fated flight was part of a mission to survey the area for an upcoming deployment aimed at combating cattle rustling activities.

Among the passengers were several bureaucratic officers from the Ministry of Defence.

The Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, departing from a local primary school, tragically met its fate, claiming the lives of esteemed military personnel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST